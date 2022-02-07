Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Doximity by 907.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.