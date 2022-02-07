Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lifted to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$10.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Stifel Firstegy lowered Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.56 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

