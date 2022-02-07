ITT (ITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21.

Get ITT alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.