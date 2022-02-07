NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $77.57 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

