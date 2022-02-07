Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BWEN stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

