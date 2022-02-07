Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on the stock.
Separately, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.96. The stock has a market cap of £96.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.96).
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Featured Articles
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.