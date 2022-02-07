Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.96. The stock has a market cap of £96.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.96).

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Lawrence Zulch bought 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,169 ($5,605.00).

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

