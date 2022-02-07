CVS Group’s (CVSG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,860 ($25.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,113 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,313.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63. CVS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,634 ($21.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,835 ($38.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81.

In related news, insider Richard Fairman purchased 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($29.58) per share, for a total transaction of £19,954 ($26,827.10). Also, insider Richard Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($29.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,240 ($29,900.51). Insiders acquired a total of 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,880 over the last 90 days.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

