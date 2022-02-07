Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after buying an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

