Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.30 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

