Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Lifted by Analyst

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$35.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.93. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.15 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.65 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

