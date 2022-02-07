Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.80 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $299.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

