Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.40 ($53.26).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE opened at €36.99 ($41.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.84. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.