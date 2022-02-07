Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.40 ($53.26).

FRE opened at €36.99 ($41.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.84. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($89.89).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.