Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of CG opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

