Morgan Stanley Raises Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target to GBX 330

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 330 ($4.44) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.38) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 230.80 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

