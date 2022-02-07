Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.82.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 42.30. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$23.99 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

