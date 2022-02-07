CSFB Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$45.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.84.

TSE SU opened at C$36.64 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$38.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

