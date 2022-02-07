PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

PYPL stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

