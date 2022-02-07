Snap Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Snap by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

