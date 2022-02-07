Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.