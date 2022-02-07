Analyzing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 3 7 4 0 2.07

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.03%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.70%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68% Virgin Galactic N/A -58.61% -41.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,361.22 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 9,664.66 -$644.89 million ($1.57) -5.73

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

