Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

