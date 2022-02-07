John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of JBSS stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.20. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
