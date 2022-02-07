John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.20. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,671,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

