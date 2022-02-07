Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.