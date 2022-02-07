Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MN stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

