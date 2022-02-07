El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.47.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

