El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.