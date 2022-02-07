DCP Midstream (DCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.37%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.