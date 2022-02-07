DCP Midstream (DCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

