FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $24.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.07.

CMG stock opened at $1,483.44 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,597.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,757.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

