Match Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

