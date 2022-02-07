Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exponent, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exponent in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

EXPO opened at $84.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. Exponent has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.