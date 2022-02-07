Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial stock opened at $181.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,215,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

