Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.66. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Humana by 8.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

