W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.02. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

NYSE:GWW opened at $487.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $364.72 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average is $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

