Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.54 ($75.89).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €52.60 ($59.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.19. Covestro has a twelve month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

