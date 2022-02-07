Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

SHL stock opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

