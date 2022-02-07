Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($196.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.33 ($184.64).

ETR:DB1 opened at €155.95 ($175.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €147.79 and a 200 day moving average of €146.21. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($183.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

