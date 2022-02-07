Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.03 ($51.72).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.