NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Buys £18,475.60 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,839.47).

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.50) on Monday. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 179 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.08. The company has a market cap of £574.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.41).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

