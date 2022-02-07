Credit Suisse Group Boosts Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 110.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from 105.00 to 110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

DNKEY opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

