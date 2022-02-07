Reviewing Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Excellon Resources $26.20 million 0.83 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.50

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

