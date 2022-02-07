Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

