Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APYRF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.