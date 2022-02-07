BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTGOF. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.88) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.33.

BT Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

