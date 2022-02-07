Hut 8 Mining (HUT) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

14.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 695 3248 5006 93 2.50

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.76%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 15.45 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $957.24 million -$1.78 million 15.88

Hut 8 Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.76% -1,517.34% -9.24%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.