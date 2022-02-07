American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AAT opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 109,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

