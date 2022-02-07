$91.15 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $91.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.30 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $318.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $299.51 million to $323.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SB opened at $3.60 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

