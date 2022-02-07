Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.05 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

