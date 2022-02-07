Impinj (PI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PI opened at $78.08 on Monday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

