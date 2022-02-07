Royal Bank of Canada Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGC. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.09.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

