Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$9.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.92. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$9.06 and a one year high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

