Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

